Nutrition and wellness must-haves for back-to-school

There is an adage that says an apple a day will keep the doctor away. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Mia Syn, MS, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to improve your children’s nutrition and wellness throughout the upcoming school year.

Good nutrition is essential to obtain the energy your child needs to focus during class.

“Sweet Earth makes delicious vegan and vegetarian options that are flavor forward,” says Syn. “We have their Korean BBQ Style Chik’n Bowl and the Mindful Chik’n, which has the same taste and texture as regular chicken, but is entirely plant-based.” Find these products at Goodnes.com or at grocery stores nationwide.

Weekdays can become hectic with all you have to do as a parent. At least, liberate yourself from dish duty with disposable tableware.

“The Chinet brand can help make cleanup easier allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life such as your personal wellness,” says Syn, “These are their classic products. They're made for exactly what's on your menu, whether that's bacon and eggs or cereal.” Find these products at MyChinet.com

Seasonal allergies can put a damper on your children’s study time and negatively impacting their grades.

“Children's Claritin is the number one pediatrician recommended non-drowsy oral over-the-counter allergy brand,” says Syn. “It provides kids with indoor and outdoor allergy relief when they need it the most,” says Syn. Find this item at Claritin.com

For more information, visit Nutritionbymia.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Chinet, Claritin, and Sweet Earth.