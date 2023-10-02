Watch Now
Oasis of Hope is Providing Faith to Cancer Patients During Trying Times

Posted at 1:44 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 13:44:49-04

Oasis of Hope CEO, Daniel Kennedy, along with real time breast cancer survivor, Michelle Tucker, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the organization’s commitment to patient-centered care and their holistic approach to tackling cancer.

We don't shy away from using drug therapy,” says Kennedy. “But my grandfather realized that the body really needs the support of the emotional component and the spiritual component because cancer really breeds fear into people, but your spiritual life can overcome fear with faith. And then the emotional is important because your emotions will either boost the immune system or depress the immune system. And that's why we have become known for holistic therapies, not just medical treatments.”

