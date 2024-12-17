Watch Now
Ocean Drive Lights Up for the Holidays with Spectacular Festival of Lights

South Florida is embracing the holiday spirit in grand style with a dazzling Festival of Lights on Ocean Drive, featuring projection-mapped holiday displays, live music, and festive fun for all ages. Michael Rossi, festival founder and artistic director of this event, joined Inside South Florida to share how this celebration of holiday cheer, including snow in Miami, a live symphony orchestra, and interactive performances by beloved characters, has become a must-see seasonal tradition.

From its roots as a neighborhood project to its transformation into a city-supported extravaganza, the Festival of Lights brings holiday joy to locals and visitors alike. With free admission and a lineup of unforgettable experiences, this event is the perfect way to make lasting holiday memories. For more information, visit MiamiMusicFestival.com or follow @MiamiMusicFest on Instagram. Don't miss it!

