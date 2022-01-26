Oceans 234 offers amazing meals with an amazing view

One of the best parts of living in South Florida is enjoying life by the water. Oceans 234 in Deerfield Beach offers a picturesque view of the ocean along with an incredible menu. The restaurant is celebrating its 20 anniversary and it's a celebration you won't want to miss.

To celebrate the anniversary a new chef has taken charge of the kitchen and planned a menu based around the name. Nicole Fey started in July and made it her mission to bring in fresh and local seafood while showcasing the versatility of the ocean. She's also brought in a farm-to-table philosophy to add a fresh take to staple menu items.

