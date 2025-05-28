Olympian Rowdy Gaines Urges Parents to Prioritize Swim Safety This Summer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Pool and Hot Tub Alliance. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As families across South Florida head into warmer months, many are diving into pool season, but not without an important reminder about water safety from one of the sport’s most iconic voices. Two-time Olympian, world record holder, and American swimming legend Rowdy Gaines joined Inside South Florida to emphasize the life-saving power of swim lessons, especially for young children.

“Learning to swim is a life skill, something that truly lasts forever,” said Gaines. “And it’s also the only sport that can literally save your life.”

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children ages 1 to 4. Gaines, now a spokesperson for the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance’s Step Into Swim program, is working to change that sobering statistic by making swim education more accessible across the country.

“We've found that the cure is actually quite simple: swim lessons,” Gaines explained. “Formal swim lessons can reduce a child’s risk of drowning by about 88%.”

Gaines emphasized the importance of layered safety when it comes to protecting children near water. That includes everything from CPR training for parents, to installing four-sided fences with self-latching gates around home pools. But the most crucial layer?

“The most important thing is that parents must be the first line of defense. They need to keep their eyes on their child every single second,” he said. “A child can drown in as little as 20 seconds.”

He encourages families to enroll children in swim lessons as soon as they start walking, noting that toddlers are naturally drawn to water. Teaching young children how to float on their backs or reach for the pool edge can mean the difference between a close call and a tragedy.

To help families take action, Gaines pointed to StepIntoSwim.org , a national initiative that connects families to swim lesson providers, water safety information, and grant-funded programs for those who may not be able to afford lessons.

“Last year, we awarded about $1.5 million in grants to over 200 lesson providers to offer the life-saving gift of swim lessons, especially to families who might not otherwise be able to afford them,” Gaines shared.

Additional resources include local YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, Parks & Rec departments, and private swim schools—each offering age-appropriate lessons in communities across the country.