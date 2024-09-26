Olympic Gymnast Paul Juda Talks About His Journey and Upcoming Gold Over America Tour

South Florida is gearing up for a thrilling event as Olympic gymnasts, including USA Men's Gymnastics bronze medalist Paul Juda, head to the Amerant Bank Arena this October. Inside South Florida caught up with Paul to discuss his Olympic journey, the upcoming tour, and his excitement about visiting the Sunshine State.

Juda, who recently won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, shared how the experience is still sinking in. “It's been almost a month, and every day I think about it," Paul said. "The medal is on my drawer, and I look at it every morning and every night. It’s truly a dream come true.” Juda recalled the highs and lows, including a tough performance in 2021 that almost kept him from his Olympic dream. However, he was determined to make a comeback in 2024.

Paul is excited to bring the Gold Over America tour to South Florida on October 11 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. He described the event as a unique opportunity to witness both men’s and women’s gymnastics in a fun, celebratory atmosphere. “It’s almost like a victory lap for many of us,” he explained. “We just went through the peak of our stressful competitions, and now we’re back home, celebrating.”

Paul won’t be on the road alone—his Olympic teammates Fred Richard and Brody Malone will join him. “We had a really good time in Paris, and now we get to continue that bond,” Paul said. Fans can also look forward to seeing stars like Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and international gymnasts Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (France) and Casimir Schmidt (Netherlands). "It’s a headliner event," Juda added.

For the first time in a while, Paul and the team will perform without the pressure of competition. “It’s definitely weird, but also exciting. After all the stress of the Olympics, we’re just leaning into the fun,” he said.

As for what’s next, Paul continues to juggle gymnastics and school. “Today’s actually my first day of class,” he mentioned. Paul has his eyes on finishing his collegiate gymnastics career with the NCAA competitive season, which will culminate in the Big 10 Championship. And while he hasn't made any decisions about the 2028 Olympics, he hinted at a possible move to Florida, saying, “My girlfriend’s from there, and I love visiting South Florida.”

Paul Juda’s journey from Olympic bronze to the Gold Over America tour is a testament to hard work and perseverance. Don’t miss the chance to see him and other gymnastics stars on October 11! For more information, visit goldoveramericatour.com.