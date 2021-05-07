Omarosa and learning how to pivot through life

Omarosa is not only a household name, she's also a New York Times best-selling author, brand strategist, and the master of the pivot that many of us are trying to make now after a trying year.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, says the pandemic forced several women to stop and take a breath.

"As women, the biggest challenge that we face is balance," she says. "Women found themselves trying to reevaluate all that we've carried...it was very interesting that we all kind of just stopped and had a moment to go 'Where are we, and where are we going?'"

As many of us are now headed back to work, Omarosa says remembering what we truly love and are passionate about can help us determine our next step. Right now, she's going back to her original goal of working as an advocate by going back to school.

"Your dream will keep speaking to you, you can ignore it as much as you want to...no matter how much you ignore it, it'll get louder and louder," she says.

Being able to take her power back is a large part of Omarosa's story. So many people had their own ideas of who she was, but she was able to speak her truth in her book Unhinged. From working in the White House during the Trump Presidency to traumas from her early life, the book speaks volumes about her ability to pivot.