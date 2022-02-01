Omarosa speaks about her journey and the importance of Black History Month

From television to the White House, Omarosa has had an incredible career and life. Although she goes by just one name, a plethora of titles and accomplishments are attached to it. The best-selling author and senior political advisor spoke with "Inside South Florida" about what Black History is to her and why it is American history.

Omarosa works year-round as an advocate for Black voices on her own and through her work through the NAACP. Along with her goal to register 1,000 new voters, she works to inform people about the important contributions from Black members of society throughout the years that are woven into the fabric of this country.

"When I was at Howard when I was in my Master's program, I got to visit with Rosa Parks and she came to NCNW, The National Council of Negro Women, with Dorothy Height," she says. "I got to sit there with these two giants, and when I think about the conversation with this woman who really changed the course of history, it really did instill in me that sometimes you don't have to be out there fighting on the frontlines, sometimes you can just take a seat on a bus and take a stance. Sometimes you can sit down and be heard at the right tables."

There are conversations across the country right now regarding the erasure of Black History in school. Omarosa's mother taught her Black History in the home, which instilled in her how important it is to have an accurate account of history.

"You can't separate African American history from American history, so just tell the story of this country and you're essentially telling the story of what we have done to make this nation great."

