One center offering free memory screenings for concerned patients

Receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis can devastate a family. Senior Director of Premiere Research Institute and Director of Memory Disorder Center at Palm Beach Neurology, Dr. Paul Winner, joined Inside South Florida to share what treatment options are available.

“Dementia is a syndrome. It's made up of many different disease entities. Alzheimer's disease is the most common of the dementia in the United States. It accounts for 60 to 70% of the diagnosed dementia in the United States.” says Winner. “It's really a subset of dementia.”

Lifestyle changes may reduce the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

“If you're healthy and there is no contraindication, you can exercise five days a week for at least 30 minutes,” says Winner. “One of the most important things that you can do, with your doctor, is keep your blood pressure at 120 over 70 or below.”

