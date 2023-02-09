One last dance with the newest Magic Mike film

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” stars, Channing Tatum and Selma Hayek, sat down with Inside South Florida Host, Jason Carter, to talk about how they prepared for their roles.

“I put it all out. I was thinking this is probably going to be the last ride,” Tatum. “You don't get in shape the same way as you did when you were 23 years old.”

The chemistry between both actors was a key contribution to sell their romance on screen.

“I think we were comfortable with each other,” says Hayek. “When somebody is real, it's very easy to relax and trust. I kind of get his head, and I think he gets my mind.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” in theaters February 10th.