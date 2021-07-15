One of the longest-running fishing events in South Florida is back and better than ever

On August 14, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward will celebrate the 41st annual Fishing Tournament, one of the longest-running fishing events in South Florida. After a one-year hiatus, due to the COVID pandemic, the event resumes stronger than ever, with a record number of committed sponsors and the goal of having the largest participation of BBBS matches, ever. More captains with their boats are needed to fulfill this goal.

The event was originally created to give kids in the program a chance to spend a day out on the water and fish. There are kids each year that get to go on a boat for the first time, or even to the beach. In order to keep the fun going and bring even more Littles to this event, BBBS needs more bigs! You can sign up online at BBBSBroward.org

"Every child needs a cheerleader in their corner, they need someone to support and guide them," says Ofelia DeLuca, Site Base Program Manager.

This year the event has a ton of sponsors, but only 16 boats out of the 50 needed, says Cheryl Seinfeld, Board Member and Chairperson of the Fishing Tournament. Anyone who has a boat and wants to participate is welcomed to contact the group.