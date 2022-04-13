Oolite Arts is getting a new home

Since 1984, Miami leading arts nonprofit, Oolite Arts is a resource as well as a community space for up and coming artists in South Florida.

Currently, the organization resides in Miami Beach and offers free studio space, exhibition opportunities, direct support and programming to visual artists and filmmakers that need help in advancing their careers.

For their upcoming 40th anniversary, Oolite Arts will be debuting a new home in Miami located on 75 NW and 72nd Street.

"We are going to have 21 art studios, free for artists, we're going to have a theater, where the community can come and see a film or hear a lecture. We are going to have big exhibition space, we are going to have a makers space, where people can mess around with fancy tools and we're going to have two classrooms," says Dennis Scholl, President & CEO of Oolite Arts.

The 26,850 Square Feet campus will offer over 200 classes to the community.

And with the new expansion, comes new opportunities for more local and international artists to call Oolite home.

"So the 21 studios will mostly go to local artists and those artists are always chosen by a jury of individual art professionals. They come into town and look at applications and they choose the artists who get free studios. But we are finally going to set a few aside to be able to bring international artists," states Scholl.

The new space will open in Early 2024 with hopes of creating a cultural hub that combines the very best of talent and art South Florida has to offer.

"In our new home, we really want it to be both a place for artists to come and make serious work but we also want it to be a community gathering. We want people to come and enjoy the beautiful garden that it'll be the centerpiece of this new building. We want them to enjoy a film, we want them to come and take a class with us. There's going to be so many opportunities for the community to come and join us and that's what really this is about," said Scholl.

For more information on the residencies or on the expansion you can go here

