Open Enrollment: What You Need to Know for 2025 Health Insurance in Florida

Vice President of Individual Business, Robert Ruiz-Moss from Wellpoint, joined Inside South Florida to discuss open enrollment, which began on November 1, and how Floridians can secure health insurance for 2025. Here's what you need to know:

Who Needs to Know About Open Enrollment?

Open enrollment is crucial for all Floridians, especially those who:



Do not have insurance through an employer.

Are not eligible for Medicare or Medicaid.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace offers attractive options for those ineligible for other programs, providing affordable and comprehensive coverage.

Key Benefits of ACA Plans

ACA plans prioritize both affordability and comprehensive care, including:



Preventive Services at No Cost : Annual wellness exams, mammograms, colonoscopies, and more.

: Annual wellness exams, mammograms, colonoscopies, and more. Early detection of chronic conditions to improve health outcomes and reduce medical costs.

Wellpoint's New Options in Florida

Wellpoint brings 25 years of experience in health insurance, currently serving over 3 million individuals nationwide. As part of a family of companies covering 46 million people, Wellpoint is offering new, accessible health insurance options for Floridians.

Important Open Enrollment Dates

November 1 to January 15 : Open enrollment period.

: Open enrollment period. Apply by December 15 : For coverage beginning January 1, 2025.

: For coverage beginning January 1, 2025. Apply by January 15: For coverage starting February 1, 2025.

How to Learn More

VisitWellpoint.com to:



Shop and compare health insurance plans.

Check eligibility for premium assistance.

Find detailed information about available coverage options.

Don't miss the deadline to secure your health coverage for 2025!