Opera Meets Overdrive: How Formula 1 is Inspiring New Audiences in South Florida

As the roar of Formula 1 engines fills the air this weekend in South Florida, it's not just racing fans who are revving up. For local artist Radmila Lolly, the elite international event is a high-speed symphony—and she's not just attending in style, she's making F1 her muse.

Sporting a custom Ferrari x Fendi jumpsuit and accessories that scream trackside couture, Miller is using the Grand Prix as a launchpad for her next creative project. “I wanted to create something different this time,” she says. “Something that looks like I could be in the car myself.”

But it’s more than fashion. A composer and opera singer, Miller sees a sonic kinship between the precision of racing and the passion of performance. “Music is frequency—and so is speed,” she explains. Her latest project, Cars and Opera, translates the emotional arc of a race into music, capturing the adrenaline, drama, and triumph through orchestral compositions. “I can hear the crowds in my head,” she says. “I’m recording ideas while I’m at the track.”

She’s not alone in merging worlds. Bobby Chang, Head of Business Development at Ark Dynamics, is bringing the F1 experience to more people through racing simulators that mimic professional-grade conditions. “It's probably the most expensive sport. With simulation platforms like the one we have, we can accelerate by half the time and half the cost and way less risk,” says Chang. “Now it's accessible and you're lowering the barrier for people to get into this.”

Their technology offers immersive cockpits complete with steering wheels, pedals, and screens—or even VR—to transport everyday fans into the driver’s seat. It’s not just for fun. Pros like Max Verstappen train on simulators to perfect their techniques, proving that high-tech platforms can deliver real performance gains.

Between Miller’s operatic storytelling and Ark Dynamics' cutting-edge access, Formula One is evolving far beyond the pit lane. “We’re all creating new touch points for people,” Miller says. “The more touch points that people have into opera or F1, the more opportunities you have to bring more people in. That's the beauty of exposure to all these different things.”

From couture jumpsuits to racing simulations, one thing’s clear: F1 in SoFlo isn’t just a race—it’s a movement.

Catch the Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium, and follow Radmila and Ark Dynamics online to see how South Florida is reshaping the future of racing.

For more information, visit F1MiamiGP.com and Ark-Dynamics.com. And follow Radmilla Lolly on Instagram at @RadmillaLolly.