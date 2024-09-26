Orlando Is Hosting 90 Days Of Halloween As America’s Halloween Vacation Capital

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visit Orlando. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With summer come and gone this year, fall brings in the spooky season with everyone’s favorite frightful holiday. This Halloween season, Orlando is the vacation destination to visit, especially for the true fanatics of Halloween. Lifestyle Expert and TV Host, Kathy Buccio, joined Inside South Florida with hauntingly great ideas to entice horror-heads to visit Orlando.

“I love what Orlando is doing because we are not celebrating Halloween just one day, and not just on Oct. 31, but we are doing 90 days of Halloween celebrations,” says Buccio.

With 90 days of spooktacular celebrations, the Leu Gardens in Orlando has two unique experiences for vacationers to visit.

“For the little ones, we have Happy Frights. It's perfect for the families with the young kids, they come, they trick-or-treat, they have 12 themed worlds that they can explore,” says Buccio. “There's also mysterious swamps, there's a Mad Hatter maze, and there's hip hop dancing aliens. But, if you're a little older and you want something a little spookier and scarier, then I recommend you come to the Haunted Nights.”

It’s no secret that Orlando has been the longtime home for some of the most fun theme parks out there. Halloween is a great time to visit your favorite parks dressed up in their spookiest decorations for visitors of all ages.

“Let's start with Walt Disney World and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. This is one of my favorites, because I have kids and they love dressing up. They love seeing the characters in the park. It's all decorated and so festive,” says Buccio. “But if you're looking for something a little gory or a little scarier, and you don't mind being scared then I'm sending you to Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Orlando. Their production is bigger and better than ever.”

