Our top picks for the perfect Halloween Movie Marathon

There are tons of Halloween movies and only so much time. So how do you decide what to add to your movie playlist? Correspondent for Fandango, Nikki Novack, gave us her top recommendations for what should be on your watch list.

The number one family movie for Halloween has always been Hocus Pocus, but there's a new contender in town. The Addams Family 2 stars Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams taking the whole family on a fun vacation. Pugsley, Wednesday, and the rest of the crew travel across the country hitting up the best tourist attractions like the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls.

Though it won't be out in time for Halloween, take this weekend to rewatch all the Ghostbusters movies in preparation for the newest one coming out around Thanksgiving, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Starring Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and bringing back the original ghostly crew with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, this is sure to be a hit for people of all ages. It follows the grandson of one of the original Ghostbusters who reboots the family business, without knowing the full consequences. Even the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is back for another round.

Finally, we all love a classic M. Night Shyamalan twist. Old features a family who goes to a secluded beach and starts aging rapidly. When their 6-year-old kids come back from playing as 21-year-olds, the parents realize they have to find a way to get off the beach before everyone turns to dust. You'll be on the edge of your seat and you'll never see the ending coming.

