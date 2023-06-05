Outdoor Essentials for Summer 2023

Home Improvement Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida to share essential items to update your outdoor living space just in time for summer.

“Rubbermaid Storage Shed has reinforced wall panels that can hold up to 75 pounds. The multiple shed accessories allow you to personalize it for your needs.” Find this item at HomeDepot.com

Update your lawn with Ryobi’s 40-volt Whisper Series must-haves.

“The mower is all-wheel drive and self-propelled. It has 70 minutes of runtime and is 85% quieter,” says Emery. “The Jet Blower gets up to 190 miles per hour. I'm in love with the pressure washer. It has two batteries and you're going everywhere.” Find this item at HomeDepot.com

The ease of KAP-IT’s sprinkler solutions can help you maintain a lush green lawn this season.

“You simply expose the top of the sprinkler head, unscrew the nozzle, add the stem extender, and snap on the new top in minutes,” says Emery. Find this product at K-ITproducts.com

At your next gathering, chill guests from hot outdoor activities with a revolutionary cooling technology.

“The Ecto Lifestyle Chair can cool you down to 45 degrees,” says Emery. “One charge can last you for nine hours.” Find this item at EctoLifestyle.com

For more information, visit bethebesthome.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Rubbermaid, Ryobi, Ecto Chair and KAP-IT.