Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Over Half of Medicare Beneficiaries are Opting for Medicare Advantage Plans, Here’s Why

Posted at 6:30 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 14:35:20-04

Medicare Chief Distribution Officer, Gary Gulp, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the available health coverage options for the annual Medicare enrollment period, which runs now through December 7.

“51% of Medicare beneficiaries today have elected for a Medicare Advantage plan, and they've done that because of the added benefits,” says Gulp. “Medicare Advantage plans offer all of what Original Medicare offers and more. Many of them offer things like transportation, you know, that which will take you to and from a doctor's visit, prescription drug coverage, fitness programs, hearing, vision, and dental. All these are really important things and many of them are offered with no additional premium.”

For more information, visit CignaMedicareInformation.com or call 877-349-2897

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Cigna Healthcare.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com