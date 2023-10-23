Over Half of Medicare Beneficiaries are Opting for Medicare Advantage Plans, Here’s Why

Medicare Chief Distribution Officer, Gary Gulp, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the available health coverage options for the annual Medicare enrollment period, which runs now through December 7.

“51% of Medicare beneficiaries today have elected for a Medicare Advantage plan, and they've done that because of the added benefits,” says Gulp. “Medicare Advantage plans offer all of what Original Medicare offers and more. Many of them offer things like transportation, you know, that which will take you to and from a doctor's visit, prescription drug coverage, fitness programs, hearing, vision, and dental. All these are really important things and many of them are offered with no additional premium.”

