Over the Counter Medications May Cause Elevated Blood Pressure, Says Healthcare Professional

American Heart Association Chief Clinical Science Officer, Dr. Mitch Elkind, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the potential adverse effects of using over-the-counter medications on your blood pressure.

“We've discovered is that some of the very commonly used over the counter pain medications and cold and flu remedies can cause an increase in blood pressure in many people, and particularly concerning in people who have high blood pressure already, medicines like Ibuprofen, Naproxen, and many others,” says Dr. Elkind. “And similarly, the cold medicine sometimes have stimulants in them, that can also have that effect. And you can see on the packaging, often, it says this medication may not be safe for someone with high blood pressure. So, talk to your doctor read the labels. And that can help inform the choice.”

For more information, visit Heart.org/BPtools

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The American Heart Association.