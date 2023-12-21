Watch Now
Overcome Financial Challenges with Trusted Advisor Attorney, Chad Van Horn

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Attorney, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to discuss ways to overcome financial challenges that impact trucking businesses and home improvement projects.

“So, number one, and this is for every individual as well as budgeting,” says Van Horn. “Make sure that when you when you go into any business, especially a business with variable cost, like the trucking business, they have a budget in place and every proposal that you put out there, make sure that you're making money.”

