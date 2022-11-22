Overcome the holiday blues with Agape Treatment Center

The holiday season can leave you feeling blue. CEO of Agape Treatment Center, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share how to cope during the holidays.

“The holidays can be isolating for people who don't have a real connection to others or family,” says Mavrookas. “In our family we recently lost a loved one. I know that the holidays will be different this year. It's a difficult process.”

Redirecting your focus may effectively improve your well-being.

“If you’re to become the version of yourself that you’re supposed to be and what God created you to be, you're not in your heads or thinking too much,” says Mavrookas. “We're not worrying about what everybody else is thinking about us. If you're moving in a clean, good and authentic way, that's the best that you can do.”

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.