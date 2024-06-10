Overcoming Adversity: Jared Dey's Inspirational Journey Through His Visual Bucket List

In 2020, Jared Dey faced life-altering news when he was diagnosed with stage four kidney failure and diabetic retinopathy in both eyes. Doctors informed him that he would lose his vision within six months. Although dialysis was avoided, his eyesight continued to deteriorate. This challenging period led Jared to create a visual bucket list—an ambitious compilation of experiences he wanted to see and do before completely losing his sight.

The first task on Jared's list was to witness his wife walk down the aisle. In 2022, he achieved this cherished goal, which fueled his motivation to pursue more experiences despite his fading vision. Each milestone reached spurred him to continue embracing life to the fullest.

As Jared's eyesight declined, he immersed himself in numerous adventures. Recently, he found himself in Miami with an extraordinary opportunity—to throw the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game. This moment was a testament to his resilience and zest for life.

"The one thing I tell everybody is if I miss it, the only person that's not going to know was me. So, I'll take it," Jared shared. "My biggest thing now is just telling people that you don't have to be sick like I am or have a horrible diagnosis. Just go out there and do that something. Even if it doesn't hit home, people are believing in me and what's possible, and that means a lot."

Jared's journey has been supported by family and friends from near and far, and his appearance at the ballpark garnered him a new fan base. On the biggest stage of his life, he was ready to make his mark.

"I can't believe it happened. I've been a baseball fan my entire life. My dad introduced me to the game, though he's no longer with us, but it’s really special to me, and I know it would have been special to him. It's probably one of the coolest things I've ever done," he reflected.

As for what's next on his visual bucket list, Jared remains uncertain but optimistic. "I don't know if anything will ever top this. This was huge," he admitted. However, his spirit of adventure and determination suggests that many more incredible experiences await.

To follow Jared's inspirational journey and learn more about his visual bucket list, visit jareddey.org.