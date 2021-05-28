Overcoming osteoarthritis with diet and exercise

As a fitness instructor, Jenn Labonte has helped several people on their fitness journey. Hers hasn't been so easy though. Along with some injuries, Labonte also had to cope with a diagnosis of osteoarthritis.

"Shortly after turning 40, my body just felt like it was falling apart," she says. "At one point, the pain in my knees due to OA grew so bad I had to strap into a metal brace that was as big as my entire leg just to go for a walk with my friends."

Labonte began eating better, shifted her workout routine, and started treating her body the way she deserved. A balanced diet of anti-inflammatory foods helped ease the pain, while the new workouts gave her strength where she needed it.

On top of all of this, she began using Voltaren pain gel. It helped keep her moving throughout the day, and it was easy to get since it's over the counter. Using the gel a couple of times a day was something small that helped improve her day-to-day life in a big way.

"If you suffer, take control back," she says. "Eat right, exercise, find the balance and the products that work for you. Your body will thank you."