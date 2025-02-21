Overtown Gospel Brunch Brings Music, Food, and Community Together in Miami

Miami’s vibrant Overtown neighborhood is about to experience a soulful new tradition—the first-ever Overtown Gospel Brunch at Red Rooster Overtown. Inspired by its successful counterpart in Harlem, this event will bring together great music, incredible food, and a sense of community in a celebration of culture and tradition.

Red Rooster has long been a cornerstone of Miami’s historic Overtown and is now introducing a gospel brunch experience that echoes its Harlem roots. “Saturdays, we have great vibes with our grand buffet,” chef Marcus Samuelsson shared, “but Sundays are for gospel, brunch, and coming together with great music and great people.”

With live gospel music setting the tone, the event will create an uplifting atmosphere where friends and families can enjoy soul-stirring melodies alongside a delicious Southern-inspired brunch.

The event isn’t just about food and music—it’s about community collaboration. “Nothing makes me more proud than for local chefs to get an opportunity to display their art and craftsmanship,” chef Samuelsson explained. By giving Miami-based talent the opportunity to shine, the event ensures that guests discover new flavors and culinary talents that continue to enrich the city’s dining scene.

The Overtown Gospel Brunch takes place on February 23 from 11am to 1pm as part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). Tickets are available on theSOBEWFF website, but guests are encouraged to make an afternoon of it, as the event will keep growing in energy and excitement throughout the day.

With soulful sounds, exceptional food, and a celebration of Miami’s rich culture, the Overtown Gospel Brunch is more than just a meal—it’s an experience. Whether you're a longtime local or a first-time visitor, this is one event you won’t want to miss!