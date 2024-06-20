Overwhelmed by Information? Adobe's AI-Powered Acrobat Has Solutions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Adobe Systems. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you're often overwhelmed by too much information and feel like you're missing out on important data and insights, Adobe’s consumer expert, Justine Santaniello, joined Inside South Florida to talk about AI-powered advances that ensure our documents serve us, not the other way around.

Justine explained that 30 years ago, Adobe invented the PDF format and Acrobat to facilitate the exchange and printing of digital documents. Today, Adobe is leveraging AI to completely reinvent what Acrobat can do. With these advancements, users can now edit images in their PDFs and even create new images using AI, marking the first time generative AI images are integrated into PDF documents.

Justine provided an example of how this works: if you're working on promotional materials for your small business and want to change the backgrounds to match the season, all you need to do is describe the image you want. In seconds, the AI in Acrobat generates multiple options for you.

One of the standout features is the new AI assistant in Acrobat. This tool allows users to ask questions and get quick summaries about the information in their PDFs. But its capabilities don't stop there. The AI assistant can handle almost any kind of document and can work with groups of documents simultaneously.

For instance, if you're a parent inundated with digital paperwork for your kids, the AI assistant can quickly surface key points from all that information, making it easier to manage. Additionally, it offers clickable intelligence citations to verify the answers provided.

Another practical application is for those who attend numerous virtual meetings. The Acrobat AI assistant can automatically generate key points and action items from your meeting transcripts, ensuring you capture all essential information without manually sifting through hours of dialogue.

From June 18 through June 28, all AI assistant features are free for everyone. This limited-time offer provides an excellent opportunity to explore and benefit from these innovative tools.

Justine emphasized that while generative AI is still an emerging technology, it's crucial to have guardrails in place. Adobe's intelligence citations play a vital role in this, offering transparency and verifiable information. Adobe develops all its AI and generative AI features in accordance with its AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency, ensuring that everyone, from individuals to large companies, can use these features confidently.

For more information on these groundbreaking tools, visit adobe.com/acrobat. Don't miss out on the chance to enhance your document management and productivity with Adobe's cutting-edge AI advancements.