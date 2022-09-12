Owner and Founder of Day Space Studios, Annelien Murray shares the benefits of Aerial Yoga

If you want to get your fitness goals down but you don't want to hit the gym, you have no reason to despair. Inside South Florida correspondent Miriam Tapia and fitness expert Heather Frey got physical by experimenting with aerial yoga, a workout that challenges your body while relaxing your mind and spoke with Owner and Founder of Day Space Studios, Annelien Murray.

“This space stands for dance, art, yoga, but we have so much more,” says Murray. “We offer aerial yoga, we offer sound meditation, and it was founded by me and my husband.”

They actually met at a yoga convention in Greece and decided to share their experiences with the world.

“It's great for building upper body strength and it's great for the core,” says Murray. “It's great for so many things. It's awesome for your nervous system, which you know, is so important for flexibility as well.”

Murray shares exactly who can do aerial yoga and how it can be for many different people.

“It’s for people who want to build upper body and core strength. It's a yoga practice so it's not a circus performance. I feel like a lot of people confuse the two,” says Murray. “But also I love teaching CrossFitters or people who lift heavy weights, because they didn't realize how amazing their bodies can feel until they try aerial yoga.”

While a main focus of this practice is for exercise, Murray shares what else people can gain from this experience.

“We have traditional methods, yoga classes, we have sound meditation, and then over weekends, we host a lot of different events with different people in the community,” says Murray. “So there's a lot of health and wellness and yoga things going on and so good for centering yourself or finding balance in life and just you know, coping better with life.”