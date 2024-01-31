Pablo Alboran: Celebrating Life, Music, and a Grammy Nomination

Latin music sensation Pablo Alboran recently sat down with Inside South Florida to delve into his musical journey, touching on themes of heartbreak, inspiration, and the honor of his fourth Grammy nomination.

Alboran candidly shares that while heartbreaks often serve as potent muses, he finds inspiration in both the lows and highs of life. “I think that sometimes when you are happy, when you are in love, when you want to celebrate love or celebrate that you are alive, music is a good way to do it,” he said.

He also shared how honored and humbled he felt in receiving his fourth Grammy nomination. Each recognition propels him further on his artistic journey, and he remains committed to creating music that resonates with a diverse audience.

Following the Grammys, Alboran is set to embark on his "La Cu4rta Hoja" tour in the US, spanning 11 cities.

In crafting his latest tour, Alboran intentionally explores various styles and rhythms. “I just want to make people get emotional, as I said, but I feel that we have to celebrate that we are alive. After this horrible pandemic, I feel that people come to the concert to dance and to smile and laugh and get happy.” Starting on September 2nd at the Kaseya Center in Miami, the tour promises a tracklist that is thoughtfully dynamic, incorporating his classic romantic hits alongside upbeat and liberating tunes.

