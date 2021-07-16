Pack the ultimate beach bag with these products

If you have a designated "beach bag," you might want to add some of these goodies to it. Sadie Murray from Go-To Girlfriend has some awesome products for your next beach day.

Let's start with the most important item, the bag. Radley London has durable bags that come in a variety of colors and patterns. These bags can fit everything you need and then some, and they'll last for several summers to come.

Curél Daily Healing will keep your skin moisturized all summer. It also has itch-defense to keep your skin soothed from sunburn or bug bites.

Jason Wu Beauty is like a spa treatment in a bottle. The mists are great for cooling off in the summer heat. The Hot Fluff lipstick is an easy way to amp up your look on the go since it can be used on your lips, cheeks, and eyes.

Stanley 1913 makes insulated water bottles to keep your drinks cool all day while you're out in the sun. They come in different sizes and colors and have flip-up straws to make staying hydrated easier than ever.

It never hurts to have an extra pair of sandals in case you lose one in the ocean or don't want to get in your car with sandy shoes. Zodiac Sandals are cute and comfortable while being affordable as well. They're comfortable and transfer perfectly from a day at the beach to a cute ocean-side dinner.