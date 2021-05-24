"Pandemic Proof" building coming to Miami

Bacteria zapping robots, facial recognition, and touchless entries? It might sound like something of the far future but the Legacy at Miami World Center is the most advanced example of COVID conscious technology.

The Legacy will be an all-in-one hotel, residency, and medical center. Costing $500 million, Peggy Olin, CEO of OneWorld Properties, says she believes this a trend everyone will be joining in on.

Facial recognition technology will allow visitors to enter the property, get a temperature check and face mask check, and then step into an elevator that will take them directly where they need to go. The booming housing market in South Florida is drawing in buyers and potential residents of the Legacy.

To learn more about the future of the COVID free residency, you can go to www.legacymwc.com