Paper Plates and Socks: Heather Frey Shares the Unexpected Workout Equipment You Need This Summer

Fitness expert Heather Frey is back on Inside South Florida—this time, barefoot and ready to slide into a new kind of workout. With just socks and paper plates in hand, she’s redefining how we think about at-home fitness.

Why paper plates and socks? Simple: they slide. Whether on carpet, tile, or wood floors, the sliding motion adds resistance and intensity to familiar movements—transforming everyday exercises into a fun and effective full-body burn.

Heather kicked things off with reverse lunges using a plate under one foot. “You’re hitting your quads, glutes, hammies, and core,” she explained, emphasizing that the sliding action boosts engagement across the muscles.

Next up? Lateral slides for those hard-to-hit inner thighs, followed by her “favorite” core exercise—mountain climbers with sliders. On the floor in a push-up position, Heather demonstrated how to pull knees to the chest without letting the hips rise, calling it “one of the best ab moves you can possibly do.”

Whether you're in socks on tile or using plates on carpet, this workout is accessible, affordable, and surprisingly intense.

You can follow Heather for more creative fitness tips on Instagram @heathersmashfit or visit her website atsmashfit.com.