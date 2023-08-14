Parent’s winning solution for after-school care

Boys and Girls Club Miami Dade’s President, Alex Rodriguez-Roig, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization can help families with after-school care.

“We're gearing up for the after-school programs. Parents have to work long hours. They need a safe place to leave their kids to do their homework, get these meals, and have fun” says Rodriguez-Roig. “We keep our fees really low to make it affordable, but we do have scholarships. We've never turned a kid away for the inability to pay.”

For more information, visit BGCMIA.org or call 305-446-9910