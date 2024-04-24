Parkinson's Awareness Month: Advocates Share Insights on Challenges and Resources

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Parkinson’s Foundation. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As April marks Parkinson's Awareness Month, it's crucial to shed light on this neurological condition that affects nearly 1 million Americans. John L. Lehr, President and CEO of the Parkinson's Foundation, and Cindy Finestone, spokesperson for the foundation and a person living with Parkinson's, joined Inside South Florida to raise awareness to this disease.

John emphasized the importance of understanding the challenges faced by individuals with Parkinson's and their caregivers. With 90,000 new diagnoses each year, awareness is vital, especially as the aging population increases, leading to a higher prevalence of the disease.

Parkinson's disease, as John explains, is a neurodegenerative disorder primarily characterized by movement issues. While it often starts with symptoms like tremors and difficulty walking, it progresses differently in each individual, affecting various aspects of life, including cognition, mental health, and sleep.

Cindy shares her personal experience with Parkinson's, highlighting the importance of staying informed and adopting healthy lifestyle choices. She emphasizes the benefits of regular exercise, which research shows can help slow the progression of the disease and improve mobility and balance.

For those seeking resources and support, the Parkinson's Foundation offers valuable information through its website, parkinson.org. Staffed by experts in Parkinson's care, the helpline provides assistance and referrals to help individuals better understand and manage the disease.

As Parkinson's Awareness Month continues, let's unite in raising awareness, supporting those living with Parkinson's, and working towards better treatments and ultimately a cure for this complex condition.