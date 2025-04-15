Parkinson’s Awareness Month: Living Well with a Challenging Diagnosis

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Parkingson’s Foundation. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

April marks Parkinson’s Awareness Month and World Parkinson’s Day, a time to spotlight a disease that affects nearly 1 million Americans, with 90,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

Joining Inside South Florida were Dr. Kathleen Blake, who lives with Parkinson’s, and John Lehr, President and CEO of the Parkinson’s Foundation, to share important facts and hopeful strategies for living well with the disease.

“Parkinson’s is a progressive, degenerative neurological disorder,” says Lehr.

While it’s often known as a movement disorder—with symptoms like tremors, slowed movement, and rigidity—it affects the entire body, including:



Cognition and mental health

Gastrointestinal function

Sleep patterns

Sensory perception

Most people are diagnosed in their 60s to 80s, though early-onset cases do occur.

“Exercise is the first medicine,” says Dr. Blake.

While there’s currently no cure, there are powerful tools for managing the disease:



Exercise can slow the progression and improve quality of life. Whether it’s biking, walking, boxing, or ballroom dancing, the key is to stay active and enjoy it.

Medication, when taken on schedule, helps smooth out symptoms.

Support groups and education are essential for both patients and care partners.

The Parkinson’s Foundation offers a wealth of support and information. Visit their website at parkinson.org or call their helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636). Trained professionals are available to answer questions and connect you with local resources.