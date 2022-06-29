Party must-haves to help you enjoy Independence Day

July 4th means celebrating with friends and Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share the best in beverages, spirits and snacks for this Independence Day.

“Licor 43 is the world’s most popular Spanish liquor. It has 43 natural ingredients,” says Zahn. “It has notes of vanilla, and it’s perfect in any cocktail.” Find this item at TotalWine.com

Planning an event can become exhausting and as the event host you may need a pick-me-up the morning after. Zahn has an energy drink for you.

“Sunshine Sparkling Energy Drinks have three delicious flavors. It has Blueberry Lemonade, Clementine Twist and Ginger Berry,” says Zahn. “These drinks have 70 milligrams of caffeine and that is around the same amount as a cup of coffee. It gives you just a boost of energy and not a burst of energy.” Find this product at DrinkTheSunshine.com

You can help tide over your guests’ hunger until dinner is served with a snack that can double as an appetizer.

“The perfect summer snack is Wonderful Pistachios,” says Zahn. “Wonderful Pistachios is a great snack with six grams of protein per serving.”

Find this product at WonderfulPistachios.com

If you are interested in commencing the event with a toast, Zahn says Bols Cocktails has a ready-made drink just for you.

“You can enjoy craft cocktails easily at home. What you do is get one of those big buckets, fill it with ice, pop these in, and you can have signature craft cocktails,” says Zahn. “It is super easy. They’re made with natural flavors and no preservatives.” Find these products at TotalWine.com

For more information, follow @IAMPaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Productions.