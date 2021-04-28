Watch
Pastries that look as good as they taste

Posted at 1:11 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 13:11:17-04

Located in the heart of Gulfstream Park, Pastry is Art offers a unique selection of exquisite, custom-made pastries.

For Jenny's pastry is art was originally to cater to the sweet delicacies but eventually wanted to expand the menu. At the restaurant, you will find items such as salads, paninis, and sandwiches and entrees like Lomo Saltado.

And at Pastry Is Art, really does live up to its name as the eatery designs presentations that live up to its name.

If you want to see the full menu, head on over to pastryisart.Com

