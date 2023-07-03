Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Paul Carassone reveals the secrets to becoming a Property Boss

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 18:30:03-04

Unlock the secrets to maximizing your real estate investments and becoming a property boss with expert advice for both beginners and seasoned investors from Paul Carassone.

“The first thing they should know is real estate's a cycle and where we're at the top of that cycle, so pump the brakes,” says Carassone. “Meaning we're at the highs and we've been at the highs for a lot of different reasons, but don't be in a rush, real estate's not going anywhere. It was here 100 years ago; it'll be here 100 years from now.”

For more information, visit PaulCarassone.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by VIP Media Solutions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com