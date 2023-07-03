Watch Now
Paul Zahn shakes up an epic Fourth of July celebration

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 18:00:02-04

Raise your glass to an epic Fourth of July celebration with the help of Lifestyle Expert and Mixologist Paul Zahn, as he shares his expert tips on crafting unforgettable drinks for the ultimate holiday extravaganza.

“First up, we have a passion fruit Margarita, so what I did was I took some Partida Tequila, the reposado, I mixed it with some passion fruit liqueur with the Passoa, there's some fresh lime juice, and Triple Sec,” says Zahn. “Partida tequila is one of the highest-rated tequilas out there. It's 100% Blue Weber Agave, it's super high rated and it's absolutely delicious.” To purchase, visit TotalWine.com.

