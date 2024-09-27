Paul Zahn Shares Fall Drink Specials on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fall is in full swing, and Inside South Florida welcomed entertaining expert Paul Zahn, all the way from West Hollywood, California, to share some fantastic fall drink ideas that are sure to elevate your gatherings. From organic wines to ready-to-serve Bellinis and a special cause to give back, Paul has it all covered.

First up, Paul introduced Art of Earth Organic Wines—wines made from organic grapes from Italy, perfect for any fall occasion. The Pinot Grigio from Sicily features flavors of peach and tropical fruit, while the Montepulciano del Bruzzo has rich notes of plum, licorice, and red berries with spice. Both are available at Winn Dixie for just $12 a bottle, offering a budget-friendly yet elegant option for your fall festivities.

Next, Paul showcased Cincoro Tequila, an award-winning line owned by NBA heavyweights, including Michael Jordan. The limited edition Añejo Cristalino is crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave, aged for over 20 months in Tennessee whiskey barrels, and filtered to retain a smooth, delicious flavor. Perfect for sipping on its own or in a Basil Paloma, this tequila is sure to impress. For more information, visit Cincoro.com.

Paul also highlighted Artigiano Bellini, a ready-to-serve drink available in peach, mango, and strawberry flavors. Made with top-tier white wine from Germany and blended with real fruit pulp, these Bellinis are perfect for brunches, tailgating, or any gathering. Just pop the bottle and enjoy! For more information, visit TotalWine.com.

Finally, Paul introduced Seagram's Vodka, a 100% American-made premium vodka, which has partnered with The USO to support military families. Seagram's has pledged $100,000 to provide essential programs and services for service members and their families. Viewers are encouraged to visit the USO and Seagram's microsite to share messages of support while enjoying a cocktail. For more information, visit uso.org/message/seagrams.

For more fall drink ideas and information, follow Paul Zahn on Instagram at @paulzahn.