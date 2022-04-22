Paul Zahn shares his eco-friendly products to help celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is a time to celebrate the environment, but why not also celebrate with friends? Lifestyle Expert, Paul Zahn, joined us with his must-have products to make this Earth Day one to remember.

Zahn highlights an eco-friendly Finland vodka brand, Koskenkorva Vodka. It’s vegan and gluten free. “99.9% of the items that they use in the distillery are recycled, so it's better for mother nature,'' says Zahn. You can buy on TotalWine.com

If you prefer wine over vodka, Mar De Frades Wine, made in Spain, is a great choice. It is an award-winning white wine perfect for any soiree. “They're creating a liter bottle,” says Zahn. “So that's less emissions from gasses.” It is featured at Casa Juancho & Xixon.

If you want to go green with vitamin supplements, Genuine Health Marine Collagen + has you covered. “We need a supplement to help us and this collagen plus is perfect because it's easily absorbed for better skin, stronger hair, great joints,” says Zhan. You can order this on GenuineHealth.com

For your snacking needs, sustainable rice products are a great option. “Lundberg family farms is my go to for rice products,” says Zahn. “They are the leader in organic and sustainable rice farming products.” You can buy these at Lundberg.com