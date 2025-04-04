Paws and Purpose: Sofia Valverde and Rescue Pup Bella Share Inspiring Mission Behind Picolini’s Animal Rescue

Animal advocate Sofia Valverde and the adorable Miss Bella recently stopped by Inside South Florida for their first in-studio visit—and let’s just say, Bella stole the spotlight from the couch with her charm and rescue-to-riches story.

Sofia is the heart behind Picolini’s Animal Rescue, a boutique-style, local rescue known for helping animals that might often be overlooks. “We help any animal in need,” she shared, “if we start teaching them young about rescuing and treating animals with love and respect, they will grow to be exceptional adults that will actually make more of a difference.”

Their latest project? “Bela’s Paw-Some Adventures”, a beautifully illustrated children’s book based on Bella’s true rescue story. Bella was saved from a backyard breeding situation, and her journey now lives on in print to inspire young readers. The book, now available on Amazon, features real rescue animals from the organization—including a special-needs chicken named Pikachu—and aims to teach children compassion, kindness, and the power of adopting over shopping.

“I believe kids are the future,” Sofia said. “If we teach them young to respect and love animals, they’ll grow up to make a difference.”

Want to help the cause? Follow their journey and adopt, donate, or get involved by following them on Instagram at@picolinisanimalrescue or visiting their website, www.picolinisanimalrescue.org. Whether it’s in print or in person, Picolini’s is proof that love and second chances can change lives—one furry friend at a time.