PBS Series "Weathered: Earth's Extremes" Sheds Light on Climate Change in Florida and Beyond

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by “Weathered: Earth’s Extremes”. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently hosted Maiya May, the presenter of PBS’s new series “Weathered: Earth's Extremes”. The series dives into the pressing issue of climate change by exploring its impact across the United States, including Miami and Key West. Maiya explained that the purpose of the series is to educate viewers on the complexities of climate change while also offering hope and tangible solutions.

The premiere episode focuses on tipping points, including a critical look at coral reefs in Florida, which are facing severe threats from ocean heat waves. Maiya emphasized that while the series addresses the challenges we face, it also highlights positive efforts in electrification and renewable energy adoption.

For those interested in actionable steps, Maiya shared that the series covers ways to adapt to extreme weather, from urban tree planting to sustainable water usage in agriculture. Weathered: Earth’s Extremes premiered on October 2, and viewers can stream the series on the PBS app, pbs.org, and YouTube, as well as check local listings for air times.