Scott McLaughlin and Jake Knapp recently teamed up for a new promotion by Pennzoil at Brickyard Crossing golf course, near the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Although Knapp won their two-event competition, McLaughlin emphasized the enjoyable experience shared by all participants. McLaughlin has praised Pennzoil, which has sponsored his car for five years, highlighting the significance of their partnership and the excitement of combining motorsport with golf.

As part of the promotion, fans can enter to win a limited edition Pennzoil golf driver by purchasing a Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic bundle at participating Advance Auto Parts or Car Quest locations, either in-store or online, until June 25th. Interested participants can visit pennzoil.com/sweeps for more details on how to enter.