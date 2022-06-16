Personalized weight care platform, Found, may help shed unwanted pounds

The health risk factors associated with obesity are alarming, and many weight-loss strategies don’t end up being effective long-term. Found’s Chief Medical Officer, Rekha Kumar, joined Inside South Florida to tell us more about an evidence-based personalized weight care platform.

The stigma associated with overweight individuals lacking the willpower to overcome weight-related changes is wrong, says Kumar.

“Science actually shows that 60% to 80% of our body weight is determined by biology. Genetics, hormones, brain chemistry and age are all things that can't be controlled by willpower,” says Kumar. “Blaming someone's inability to lose weight or failure on a diet or on their willpower can take a psychological toll. Obesity should be treated as a chronic disease if there's dysfunction in the body that happens.”

Unhealthy diets can also play a role in obtaining long-term weight loss.

“Fad diets often are not rooted in science, and they can promise unrealistic expectations of extreme weight loss in short periods of time, which is not healthy for most people. Fad diets are often a setup for weight regain,” says Kumar. “The proper way to address obesity is through comprehensive medical care. 40% of Americans are obese, but only 1% of doctors are trained in this field. It's very difficult for people to have access, on a day-to-day basis, to this type of medical care.”

An individually tailored weight loss platform may help you achieve the desired results to keep the excess pounds off.

“Found is a digital health platform that combines personalized medicine,” says Kumar. “This includes a physician consultation, FDA-approved medication for weight loss when appropriate, and combined health coaching. This addresses nutrition, movement, sleep and stress management. These things are paired with community engagement.”

