Pet Cube has the tech to keep an eye on your pet

It can be difficult to leave man’s best friend at home alone. Carly Dorogi joined Inside South Florida to share a way to keep an eye on your pet while you’re away from home.

“Pet Cube, a Ukrainian company, allows animal lovers to see and talk to their pets using a 1080 HD live streaming camera, smooth two-way audio, and crystal-clear night vision from up to 30 feet away, says Dorogi. “Whether you just want to monitor your pet or give them treats while you're away, Pet Cube systems can flawlessly be controlled with the Pet Cube mobile app.”

The Pet Cube’s features will not only make your pet happy. You will be delighted as well.

“One of my favorite features is the pet detection. I actually get notifications from Pet Cube when it senses sound or motion, and I know that my pet is active, says Dorogi. “Pet Cube also offers an optional Pet Cube Care Subscription, which gives you access to video history, smart alerts and pet and human interaction.”

You can find this product at PetCube.com or Amazon.com. Purchases made via Amazon are eligible for 10% off with code 10CWMiami.

For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PetCube.com.