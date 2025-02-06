Pet of the Week: Itsy the Puppy Predictor Calls Super Bowl Winner!

This week’s Pet of the Week segment on Inside South Florida took an exciting turn as Itsy, a two-year-old rescue pup, was tasked with predicting the winner of the upcoming Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Itsy, a small but mighty 10-pound pup, is currently in need of a loving and patient home. After spending the past two months in a foster home recovering from a possible back injury, she’s ready to find her forever family. According to Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County, Itsy would do best in a quiet home with another small, gentle dog to help her build confidence.

But before she embarks on her next chapter, she had a crucial job to do—predict the winner of Super Bowl LVIII.

Itsy took her time, appearing undecided at first by pacing back and forth between the treats placed in two separate bowls, each representing one of the competing teams.

At one point, she seemed to favor the Philadelphia Eagles, circling back multiple times. Then, she briefly turned toward the Kansas City Chiefs, only to return to the Eagles’ bowl again.

With three out of four stops favoring the Eagles, Inside South Florida officially declared Itsy’s prediction: The Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LVIII!

Whether or not her forecast holds true, one thing is certain—Itsy is an adorable champion in our hearts.

If you’re looking to adopt, foster, or volunteer, the Humane Society of Broward County has plenty of cats and dogs in need of loving homes. As Valentine’s Day approaches, Cherie encouraged animal lovers to consider adopting a furry companion.

To learn more about adoption, volunteer opportunities, or how to donate, visithumanebroward.com.