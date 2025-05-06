Pet of the Week: Meet Amethyst, a 9-Week-Old Gem Ready to Be Adopted

This week’s Pet of the Week is as precious as her name—Amethyst, a tail-wagging, nine-week-old shepherd mix puppy who’s stealing hearts at the Humane Society of Broward County.

Amethyst arrived at the shelter with seven siblings, many of whom have already found forever homes. Weighing in at just nine pounds now, she’s expected to grow into a 40–50 pound bundle of love. But don’t let her tiny size fool you—her personality is big, bold, and incredibly sweet.

“She’s a real puppy, and a real gem” said VP of Marketing Cherie Wachter from the shelter. “That little thumping noise is her tail hitting the chair. A very sweet and loving little girl.”

For first-time pet parents, the Humane Society encourages signing up for puppy preschool classes to ensure a smooth transition into dog ownership. “Getting a dog is just like getting a baby, but for a puppy–it's like that times ten,” LaMyiah said. “Puppies are a lot of work. It's not trained. I'm always amazed and amused when people come in and they ask if the puppy is potty trained. The answer is 100% now absolutely up to you to train them,” Cherie added

In addition to adoptions, the Humane Society is also hosting a Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 10, with all proceeds benefiting shelter animals. The event runs for just three hours, but it’s always a hit. “They have all kinds of really interesting and unique plants, and all the money generated goes back to help the shelter animals,” said Cherie.

Looking for ways to get involved? The shelter’s volunteer program boasts over 600 active volunteers, and while many positions fill quickly, openings become available regularly. Students and community members are encouraged to check the website for updates.

Ready to give Amethyst the loving home she deserves? Visit HumaneBroward.com to learn more about adopting, volunteering, or joining upcoming events.