Pet of the Week: Meet Brando, the Ball-Loving Pup Ready for Adventure

We’re back with your weekly pet fix, and this week’s Pet of the Week is an energetic and unique pup named Brando! Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County introduced us to this handsome boy, who’s about a year old and full of charm.

With a curly tail and striking coat, Brando might have a mix of Shiba Inu and Belgian Malinois in him, but what’s certain is his big personality and love for treats. He already knows how to sit and is incredibly attentive—especially when treats are involved. Brando also loves to play fetch and could spend hours chasing a tennis ball, making him a great companion for someone with an active lifestyle.

He's likely good with other dogs and would thrive in a home with older kids. While his compatibility with cats is unknown, his playful nature and smarts make him a great candidate for training and bonding. Just keep in mind—his beautiful coat requires regular brushing to keep him looking his best!

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Brando might be the perfect fit. You can meet him and other adoptable pets by visiting HumaneBroward.com and completing a pre-adoption application. The shelter is open seven days a week starting at 11 AM.

And don't forget—there are plenty of ways to support your local shelter. From volunteer and foster opportunities to upcoming events like their April training Zoom class and glamorous gala (with a $15,000 earring raffle!), there's something for everyone.

Brando is ready for his forever home. Could it be yours?