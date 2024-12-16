Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Pet of the Week: Meet Jack and Sue, Two Adorable and Rare Kittens Ready for Adoption!

Posted
and last updated

Inside South Florida welcomed Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County along with two lovable furry friends: Jack and Sue. These 11-week-old kittens are bursting with energy and looking for a forever home. Here’s everything you need to know about these adorable pets and why adoption is the best gift this holiday season.

Meet Jack and Sue

  • Jack: An orange and white ball of energy who loves to play.
  • Sue: A rare gem! Although primarily orange and white, Sue has black markings, making her a male calico—a rarity with odds of 1 in 3,000.

Why Adopt This Holiday Season?

Cherie reminds us of the importance of adoption:

  • Shelters are full of pets eager for a loving home.
  • Adopting adult pets means knowing their personality and size, avoiding surprises.
  • Adding a pet to your family brings joy and unconditional love during the holidays and beyond.

Upcoming Events at the Humane Society

  1. Basics Class – Perfect for new pet owners looking to train their furry friends.
  2. Walk for the Animals (February) – The biggest event of the year! Create a web page to raise donations for the shelter.

Holiday Toy Recommendations for Your Pets

  • Catnip Toys: A surefire way to delight your feline friends.
  • Shop the Shelter Boutique: Any purchase directly supports the Humane Society animals.

A Unique Opportunity

With Sue’s rare calico genetics, adopting her means welcoming a truly special companion into your life.

Adoption Information: Visit the Humane Society of Broward County to meet Jack, Sue, and other pets waiting for homes. Happy Holidays, and let’s give these wonderful animals the gift of a loving family!

For more information, visit HumaneBroward.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com