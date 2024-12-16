Pet of the Week: Meet Jack and Sue, Two Adorable and Rare Kittens Ready for Adoption!

Inside South Florida welcomed Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County along with two lovable furry friends: Jack and Sue. These 11-week-old kittens are bursting with energy and looking for a forever home. Here’s everything you need to know about these adorable pets and why adoption is the best gift this holiday season.

Meet Jack and Sue

Jack: An orange and white ball of energy who loves to play.

An orange and white ball of energy who loves to play. Sue: A rare gem! Although primarily orange and white, Sue has black markings, making her a male calico—a rarity with odds of 1 in 3,000.

Why Adopt This Holiday Season?

Cherie reminds us of the importance of adoption:



Shelters are full of pets eager for a loving home.

Adopting adult pets means knowing their personality and size, avoiding surprises.

Adding a pet to your family brings joy and unconditional love during the holidays and beyond.

Upcoming Events at the Humane Society

Basics Class – Perfect for new pet owners looking to train their furry friends. Walk for the Animals (February) – The biggest event of the year! Create a web page to raise donations for the shelter.

Holiday Toy Recommendations for Your Pets

Catnip Toys: A surefire way to delight your feline friends.

A surefire way to delight your feline friends. Shop the Shelter Boutique: Any purchase directly supports the Humane Society animals.

A Unique Opportunity

With Sue’s rare calico genetics, adopting her means welcoming a truly special companion into your life.

Adoption Information: Visit the Humane Society of Broward County to meet Jack, Sue, and other pets waiting for homes. Happy Holidays, and let’s give these wonderful animals the gift of a loving family!

For more information, visit HumaneBroward.com.