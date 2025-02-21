Pet of the Week: Meet Luigi, the Adorable Guinea Pig Looking for a Home!

This week’s Inside South Florida Pet of the Week is a little different—but just as lovable! Meet Luigi, a four-year-old guinea pig currently available for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

While the shelter primarily cares for dogs and cats, it occasionally takes in rabbits, hamsters, and guinea pigs from owners who can no longer care for them. Luigi was surrendered as a single guinea pig, though these social animals often thrive in pairs. His previous owner shared that he loves to chirp and get excited when people enter the room, proving that small pets have big personalities too!

Guinea pigs need exercise, social interaction, and a proper diet just like dogs and cats. Here are some key care tips:



Space to Roam – While they don’t need walks, a puppy pen or large play area helps them get exercise.

– While they don’t need walks, a puppy pen or large play area helps them get exercise. Toys & Enrichment – Wood blocks and chew toys help keep their teeth healthy and provide mental stimulation.

– Wood blocks and chew toys help keep their teeth healthy and provide mental stimulation. High-Quality Hay & Fresh Greens – Luigi enjoys spring mix and parsley (though cilantro is his favorite!). Hay is essential for digestion and nesting.

If you’re interested in adopting Luigi or other small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs, visit HumaneBroward.com to complete a pre-adoption application. The shelter spays and neuters all their guinea pigs and rabbits—an expensive procedure at private veterinarians, but included with adoption. Plus, they offer a "Adopt One, Get a Second Free" deal for small pets!

Luigi is ready to bring joy and personality to his forever home. Could it be yours?