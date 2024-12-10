Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Madelyn, the Fashion-Forward Boxer Mix Looking for Her Forever Home

This week’s Inside South Florida Pet of the Week is none other than Madelyn, a six-year-old boxer mix from the Humane Society of Broward County. Donning her seasonal scarf and radiating charm, Madelyn has captured our hearts—and she's ready to capture yours.

At around 45 pounds, Madelyn is a sweet and curious pup who has been at the shelter for a few weeks after arriving from another shelter ahead of a hurricane. Sherry from the Humane Society describes her as well-mannered and great with people of all ages. While she pulls a bit on the leash, a proper walking harness would make her a perfect companion for strolls in the park.

Madelyn is also car-friendly and seems to enjoy the sights and sounds of her surroundings—she even loved seeing herself on camera during her TV debut!

Madelyn would thrive with a family, especially one with children, thanks to her friendly demeanor. If you already have a dog at home, the Humane Society offers dog meet-and-greets to ensure a smooth transition.

And don’t forget—Madelyn loves a good outfit. So, future adopters should be ready to build her seasonal wardrobe!

If you’re interested in giving this stylish sweetheart a second chance:

  1. Visithumanebroward.com and complete the pre-adoption application.
  2. Stop by the shelter, which opens daily at 11:00 a.m.

Madelyn is ready to meet her forever family, and we have no doubt she’ll find them soon. Hurry—this fashion-forward pup won’t be waiting for long!
Contact the Humane Society of Broward County by visiting humanebroward.com or calling 954-989-3977.

